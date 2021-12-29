COTTONWOOD — Having closed out their 2021 calendar with a one-sided win over Troy Dec. 18, the Clearwater Valley girls pick up in 2022 with a Jan. 4 visit to St. John Bosco.

Tip-off is 6 p.m., with the boys to follow.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments