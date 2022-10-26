LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg placed third at the District I-II state qualification meet held last Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the LCSC cross-country course, which is located just below the new Lewiston High School.
Anderberg finished in 18:13, which was good for third place behind two Logos runners who both posted sub-18 times, and ahead of both his competitors from Logos and Potlatch who also ran sub-19s. His CV teammate, Dayton Mitzkis, placed sixth (19:05) and his Kamiah teammate Charlee Denmark qualified in ninth (19:23). Nezperce’s Tristan Currall (11th, 19:26) and Blayne Mosman (15th, 19:38) qualified, and three Prairie runners also ran qualifying times: Chase Vonbargen (eighth, 19:11), Ben Secrest (12th, 19:27) and Jackson Enneking (17th, 19:44).
