LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg placed third at the District I-II state qualification meet held last Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the LCSC cross-country course, which is located just below the new Lewiston High School.

Anderberg finished in 18:13, which was good for third place behind two Logos runners who both posted sub-18 times, and ahead of both his competitors from Logos and Potlatch who also ran sub-19s. His CV teammate, Dayton Mitzkis, placed sixth (19:05) and his Kamiah teammate Charlee Denmark qualified in ninth (19:23). Nezperce’s Tristan Currall (11th, 19:26) and Blayne Mosman (15th, 19:38) qualified, and three Prairie runners also ran qualifying times: Chase Vonbargen (eighth, 19:11), Ben Secrest (12th, 19:27) and Jackson Enneking (17th, 19:44).

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments