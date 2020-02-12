WEISER — Clearwater Valley’s Cedar Fisher (145) and Keyan Boller (98) both placed fourth at the 31st Annual Weiser Invitational wrestling tournament last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8. CV’s Christian Fabbi (132) placed fifth and Anthony Fabbi (113) placed sixth.
Fisher beat wrestlers out of Oakley, Parma, Kimberly and Fruitland. Payette’s Blake Garcia beat him 11-7 for third place.
Boller beat wrestlers out of Weiser, Payette and Kimberly, and was beaten by South Fremont’s David Green for third.
Christian Fabbi beat wrestlers out of Columbia, Buhl and Parma and Burns. Anthony Fabbi beat Filer and Burns opponents.
Up next, the wrestlers are scheduled to compete at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at Lake City, followed by districts Feb. 22 at Potlatch.
