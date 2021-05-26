BOISE — After a bye in the first round of the boys singles bracket during the 3A tennis tournament May 21-22, Clearwater Valley’s Josh Francis won to reach the semifinal match. He fell to the eventual state champion, Sun Valley Community School’s Gabe Delgado, then advanced to the consolation final with a win over Fruitland’s Will McComb. Against Logan Anderson of Gooding for third place, Francis fell (6-2, 7-5), finishing fourth.
In boys singles play, CV’s Gabe Kirish and Grangeville’s Issaac Vandomelen both went 0-2.
In girls singles, Grangeville’s Ginger Goins and Emmie Told both went 0-2, while CV’s Ashton Mangun beat told in consolation play and went 1-2 for the tournament.
In boys doubles, Grangeville’s Aidan Acton and Dane Kinsley went 0-2.
In girls doubles, Grangeville’s Talia Brown and Hailey Goicoa won a match on the consolation side of the bracket and finished 1-2 for the tournament. Grangeville’s Camaran Green and Bella Dame went 0-2, as did CV’s Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer.
In mixed doubles, Grangeville’s Bailey Kinsley and Logan Bishop went 0-2, as did CV’s Jerod Murray and Kaylee Graves and CV’s Peyton Andrews and Axl Fairbank.
