BOISE — After a bye in the first round of the boys singles bracket during the 3A tennis tournament May 21-22, Clearwater Valley’s Josh Francis won to reach the semifinal match. He fell to the eventual state champion, Sun Valley Community School’s Gabe Delgado, then advanced to the consolation final with a win over Fruitland’s Will McComb. Against Logan Anderson of Gooding for third place, Francis fell (6-2, 7-5), finishing fourth.

In boys singles play, CV’s Gabe Kirish and Grangeville’s Issaac Vandomelen both went 0-2.

In girls singles, Grangeville’s Ginger Goins and Emmie Told both went 0-2, while CV’s Ashton Mangun beat told in consolation play and went 1-2 for the tournament.

In boys doubles, Grangeville’s Aidan Acton and Dane Kinsley went 0-2.

In girls doubles, Grangeville’s Talia Brown and Hailey Goicoa won a match on the consolation side of the bracket and finished 1-2 for the tournament. Grangeville’s Camaran Green and Bella Dame went 0-2, as did CV’s Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer.

In mixed doubles, Grangeville’s Bailey Kinsley and Logan Bishop went 0-2, as did CV’s Jerod Murray and Kaylee Graves and CV’s Peyton Andrews and Axl Fairbank.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments