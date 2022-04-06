KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley’s return from spring break to baseball and softball action was disrupted by bad weather Monday, April 4, with a softball home game against Orofino pushed off and their Tuesday, April 5 visit from Grangeville pushed back to Wednesday. Their April 4 baseball games at Kendrick were pushed back to April 8, with the varsity at 4 p.m. and the JV to follow.

