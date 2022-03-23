KOOSKIA — Weather permitting, the varsity softball Rams started their 2022 spring season March 22, with the first of several home games scheduled this week at Fenn Field. The results of their contest against Nezperce that night were to be determined after press time.
Next, the Clearwater Valley girls have home games slated March 23 against Prairie (4:30 p.m.), Orofino (April 4) and Grangeville (April 5).
