Road games at Kamiah and Logos both ended in losses for the Clearwater Valley basketball boys last week, as Kamiah prevailed 72-31 and Logos won 80-39. Connor Jackson scored team-highs during both contests, with 13 points against Logos Saturday afternoon in Moscow, preceded by 11 Tuesday at KHS. The Rams sat sixth in the Whitepine League before other teams were in action on Jan. 26. CV visits Prairie Jan. 28, and the Rams’ Jan. 30 trip to Troy and Feb. 5 visit from Potlatch are both fraught with playoff implications, as the Trojans and Loggers trail CV in the standings, and as only the top six teams will qualify for the district tournament later next month. CV also hosts non-league Grangeville on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
CV sits 2-7 after Logos, Kamiah games
- By Andrew Ottoson / Idaho County Free Press
