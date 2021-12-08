KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys won 52-46 and the CV girls lost to Genesee 54-42 during a varsity double-header on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The girls carried a 21-16 lead into halftime on the strength of efficient defense, scoring from Tobie Yocum and Kadance Schilling and an advantage at the foul line, where the Rams spent much of the second frame shooting bonus free throws.
Genesee pulled ahead late in the third quarter on back-to-back-to-back three-pointers by Riley Leseman and Isabelle Monk, and the free throw scoring evened out during the fourth as CV played for time. CV pulled within three on a triple by Schilling with about four minutes left, but Genesee’s foul shooting pushed the lead back to five and more.
“We got to the basket if we wanted to,” Rams coach Darren Yocum said afterward. “We just missed a lot of shots. ... I thought we had a pretty good plan coming in. We just weren’t able to execute. When you get to the end and they stall the ball, you’ve got no option but to foul. So we gave up eight free throws in the last two minutes, and it’s tough to beat anyone like that.”
Schilling finished with 16 points and Tobie Yocum ended up with 14.
The boys game turned in CV’s favor almost immediately, behind a fast start for Landon Schlieper, who staked out a quick 5-0 lead for the Rams with a layup and a three-pointer. He finished with 18 points, with Edoardo Miconi (11) and Nakiyah Anderson (10) also in double-figures.
“I was real happy compared to last game,” head coach Bryson Shira said. “Our defense wasn’t great against St. John Bosco, and this game, they really stepped up and did what we’ve tried to get across in practice. They really followed through with help-side defense, they were pinching on guys and just helping each other out. They talked a little more than they did Thursday. They had a good defensive game and they’re coming together as a team.”
Next Friday night, Dec. 10, both Clearwater Valley teams visit Kamiah for the annual Upriver Rampage.
