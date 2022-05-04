CV's Jessica Ketola photo

KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola struck out 25 Kendrick Tigers in 13 innings last Thursday, April 28, and the Clearwater Valley softball girls swept a doubleheader 4-0 and 6-2. Ariana Davy and Rayne Martinez had two hits apiece in the first game, and Davy, Meg’n Blundell and Kayleigh Tavernier each hit a double during the second one.

After pulling ahead 2-0 during the second inning of the first game, CV tacked on runs during the third and fourth to cement the lead, which Ketola’s shutout preserved.

Kendrick took a 1-0 lead during the first inning of the second game, extended it to 2-0 during the third, and did not score another run. CV, meanwhile, posted five during the bottom of the third, taking the lead for good.

Earlier in the week, CV blew out Lapwai 16-2, with Ketola and Whitney Andrews pitching and the Rams offense staking out a 16-0 lead. CV scored seven in the first and nine in the second, with two hits by Serenity Soun and singles by Davy, Tavernier, Macy Morrow and Alex Palmer.

Clearwater Valley was scheduled to play in Nezperce on May 3. Upcoming games are on schedule May 5 at Prairie, May 6 against Troy, and May 7 at Lapwai.

