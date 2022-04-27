KOOSKIA — With sharp play during a pair of doubleheaders last Friday and Saturday, the Clearwater Valley baseball boys added four wins to their season record, which put the Rams above water at 7-6 overall. They added a 13-4 win over Kendrick on Monday night, April 25, and stand at 8-6 with nine games and two weeks left in their regular season.
The Rams’ sweep of Potlatch on Saturday, April 23, went 7-5 early and 10-0 in the late game, with Anthony Fabbi doubling at the plate to help his own cause on the mound, where he struck out seven before handing to Ridge Shown for the last out of the opener.
Then Fabbi scored the first run of the second game, which proved the winner as CVHS stacked up two innings to end it early by mercy rule as starting pitcher Landon Schlieper struck out six through three innings and Shown struck out three more in relief.
Earlier in the week, CV beat Horseshoe Bend 12-6 and 14-2. The visitors fumbled a 6-0 lead with five errors as the Rams rallied to score five in the third inning and five more in the fourth, with pitching by Laton Schlieper and Landon Schlieper cutting off the Mustangs’ offense as the contest progressed.
CV used three pitchers during the late game, with Trebor Altman, Josh Gardner and Shown combining to hold Horseshoe Bend to two hits. The Rams, meanwhile, got a double by Carson Schilling — his third of the day — and singles by Altman, Shown, Gardner and Darring Cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.