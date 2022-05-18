OROFINO — Having reached the main district tournament with a win over Kamiah earlier last week, Clearwater Valley beat Genesee 6-4 to reach the title game, piling up 12 hits including three from Ridge Shown and two apiece from Anthony Fabbi, Laton Schlieper, Carson Schilling and Darring Cross.
A two-run double by Fabbi during the top of the fourth inning put CV ahead 3-1, and pitching by Trebor Altman kept Genesee mostly off the bases until the fifth inning. Altman got help from sound defense, including from left field, where Jake Fabbi threw to second baseman Tiago Pickering to put out a batter who thought he had a leadoff double. It might have turned into a big inning, as Genesee followed with a single and a walk, but Altman escaped with a fielder’s choice groundout to third.
During the top half of the fifth, the Rams extended their lead to 5-1 on hits by Shown, Schilling and Cross, only for the Bulldogs to close the score to 5-3 during the bottom half. During the sixth, Anthony Fabbi led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch, but Genesee again answered during the bottom half. The Bulldogs drew no closer during the seventh, as Shown’s relief pitching put Genesee out in order.
