GENESEE — The Clearwater Valley basketball boys beat Genesee 41-37 on Thursday night, Feb. 10, with balanced scoring including nine points apiece from Landon Schlieper and Damieon Fox and 11 from Edoardo Miconi. They led 9-4 after one quarter and by 10, 24-14, at halftime.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments