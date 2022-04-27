KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley tennis team notched 11 wins against Orofino on April 20, including wins by Nate Bean, Josh Francis and Gabe Kirish in boys singles, and Kaylee Graves, Payton Andrews and Brooke Romney in girls singles.
Orofino prevailed in the tightest contest in singles play, with Mendalin de la Cruz nicking CV’s Ashton Mangun 8-7.
In girls doubles play, Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer beat de la Cruz and Camden Waggener, then beat Brandie Russell and Shaylee Taylor. In mixed doubles, Andrews and Axl Fairbank won their match, as did Jerod Murray and Romney, with both CV pairings over Orofino’s Zach Peterson and Shaylee Taylor.
Nate Bean and Anthony Skaggs won a boys doubles match, but Orofino’s Connor Potratz and Rayce Miller handled both CV pairings of Nate Bean with Skaggs and Ben Bean with Edoardo Miconi.
Next, Grangeville and CV are both scheduled to play at the league meet May 7 in Coeur d’Alene, starting at 9 a.m., then May 13-14 at the district tournament in Lewiston, followed by state May 20-21 at Ridgevue and Owyhee high schools in Nampa and Meridian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.