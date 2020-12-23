KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys posted their first Whitepine League win of the season with 17 points from Jake Kolb and 13 apiece from Connor Jackson and Josh Francis. Francis scored all 13 of his — three threes and two twos — during the fourth quarter as CV prevailed 51-46.
“We executed well on both sides of the ball tonight,” CV head coach CJ Woods told the Free Press. “We were consistent in our adjustments and got after the boards. We did a good job making big shots at the end of the game, and the best thing we did was moving the basketball. The boys moved the basketball and took the right opportunities to score.”
