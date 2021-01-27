LEWISTON — The Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op wrestlers took on competition that included schools from as far sout as Weiser and as far north as Sandpoint last Friday and Saturday at the annual Clearwater Classic. Keyan Boller (113) went 5-1, Landon Olsen (120) went 3-3, Anthony Fabbi (126) went 6-0, Payton Wilson (132) went 0-6, Daring Cross (138) went 4-2, Tristin Dominguez (152) went 1-5, Anthony Carter (160) went 3-3, Connor Weddle (170) went 3-3, Bass Myers (182) went 3-3, Porter Whipple (195) went 2-4, and Isaac Goodwin (220) went 0-6.
Fabbi pinned Wyatt Cook of Lewiston, Carter Moore of St. Maries, Joshua McPherson of Potlatch, Jace Buescher of Weiser and Jaeger Hall of Kellogg. He also won a forfeit.
Boller won on the mat against Rafael Delgadillo of Weiser, Kolton Langayer of Lewiston, Asher Goodner of Kellogg and Forest Ambridge of Sandpoint. He also won one forfeit.
This week, Clearwater Valley hosts its home tournament, at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29-30.
