Dustin Hennigs bronc riding photo

Ranch bronc riding was one of the most competitive events at the CVRA rodeo last Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, in Kamiah, and Dustin Hennigs (pictured) won with an 81-pointer on the rodeo's second night.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KAMIAH — After the first night of competition at the annual Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo last Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, Justin Wassmuth held the lead in the ranch bronc riding. The next night, two riders overtook his 76-point score, as Dillon Zieske tallied an 80-point ride and Dustin Hennigs topped that with an 81.

Their payouts were part of an $18,000 event, as the CVRA board and sponsors put in $1,000 added money for each main event, plus another $1,000 to boost both ends of the team roping.

