KAMIAH — After the first night of competition at the annual Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo last Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, Justin Wassmuth held the lead in the ranch bronc riding. The next night, two riders overtook his 76-point score, as Dillon Zieske tallied an 80-point ride and Dustin Hennigs topped that with an 81.
Their payouts were part of an $18,000 event, as the CVRA board and sponsors put in $1,000 added money for each main event, plus another $1,000 to boost both ends of the team roping.
By participation, the biggest events this year were barrel racing and breakaway roping, each with 22 entries.
Hanah Greene won the barrel racing with her cloverleaf in 17.766 seconds. Cressis Holes won the junior barrels in 18.466 and Lily Forsman led the peewees with an 18.937.
Shada Edwards snapped off first in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.44 seconds, and the biggest team roping prizes went to Meagan Wootton and Tate Witters for their 8.65-second combination.
None qualified among 10 in the bull riding, and one — Riley Davis, with a 68 — scored among nine in the steer riding. Trinton Allen won the mutton busting with a 60.
The chute dogging saw several quick times, paced by Guy Smith’s 2.79.
