KAMIAH — The annual Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo will be 6:30 p.m. each night July 21-22 in Kamiah. Admission is $10 per person or free to those ages seven and younger.
For those entering the rodeo, added money is $2,000 for team roping and $1,000 in other events. Slack time will run Friday night after the performance.
