KAMIAH —CVRA’s Summer Team Penning Series is set for Saturday nights Aug. 26 and Oct. 21. Sign-ups are at 6 p.m. with start time at 7 p.m. Three-man teams with same night payout, at $25 entry. The cookshack will be open and coolers are welcome.
To preregister or for details, call Mary Leaton at 208-935-8648 or Abi Haight at 208-507-0766. Office fee is waived for preregistrants. Check out the CVRA Facebook page for updates.
