POST FALLS — The Clearwater Valley basketball girls played the second half with furious defense that shut down a Wallace offense that had steamrolled the Rams during the first half, and somehow they turned up their intensity one more notch during the final minute, creating several shots with extra-effort plays, and giving themselves a chance for one more when senior Kadance Schilling flung herself out of bounds in order to fling the ball back toward the wing where she had about a minute earlier put up a three-pointer that cut Wallace’s lead down to four, 42-38.
But the first player to Schilling’s save was Miners guard Jaden House, and that change of possession marked CV’s last good scoring chance of the 2021-22 season, which now marks their deepest playoff run since February 2011, when CV placed second to Lapwai at the state tournament, having won the 1AD1 title in 2010.
Wallace held on to win 45-38 and thereby qualified for this year’s edition of that tournament.
Having trailed by 15 points during the first half, the Clearwater Valley girls worked their way back into contention, starting with three-pointers by Shada Edwards and Taya Pfefferkorn late in the first half, with a free throw by Edwards cutting it to 13 points, 29-16, going into the break.
By then, House, the Wallace guard, had already scored 14 points.
Schilling opened the third quarter with a three-pointer, and Wallace countered with House making a two, and CV answered with a triple by Edwards. Wallace then got two from Britany Phillips and two more from Tia Hendrick, with hoops by Edwards off a pass from Santana Simmons and a breakaway layup by Trinity Yocum drawing CV within nine, 35-26.
Pfefferkorn hit a jumper and Schilling scored a free throw, cutting it to six, then Wallace pushed it back to nine, 40-31, before the end of the third quarter. During the fourth, Edwards picked up a loose ball and took it the distance for a layup, then Wallace broke through CV’s maximum pressure full-court press only to miss the layup. Wallace got the ball back with a turnover, when contact as a Miners player stepped in front of a CV player, who was called for double-dribble in the collision near the scorer’s table.
Wallace pushed the lead back to nine, 42-33, with bonus foul shots, which Tobie Yocum answered in kind to make it again seven with 2:14 to go. Then Schilling made a three-pointer from left wing, and Wallace nearly swooned. The Miners beat CV’s press again, but again missed the lay-in, leaving House at the line for a bonus free throw, which she clanked, leaving CV a chance to cut even deeper into the lead.
That’s when the Rams’ surge peaked: With shots that did not fall, with scrambling efforts that led to more shots, and, finally, with Schilling’s leaping save picked off by a savvy defender.
Schilling finished with 11 points, and Edwards scored 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.