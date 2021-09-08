Rylie Davis, son of Nathan and Deanna (Schultze) Davis, won the 2021 Reserve Champion of the Olson’s Miniature Bull Association for senior minis. This 13-year-old, eighth grader earned a spot in the finals, to be held in Reno, Nevada, in November.

