COTTONWOOD — Clay Weckman scored 12 for St. John Bosco, but Whitepine League Division II frontrunner Deary showed its defensive credentials and won 77-37 last Thursday night.
Next, the Patriots host Kendrick Jan. 21 and host Timberline Jan. 26, with both start times at 7 p.m.
