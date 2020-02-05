Zone defense peppered with scoring got the Grangeville boys a win last Thursday night, Jan. 30, at Orofino — but last Saturday afternoon at St. Maries, the Bulldogs’ stew could have done with a bit more bite. Grangeville beat Orofino 56-25 on top scoring by Aiden Anderson (13 points) and Tescher Harris (10). Scoring in the post and through press break made a big difference against Orofino, Anderson said. Dane Lindsley totaled nine points that night.
Anderson scored a team-high 10 against St. Maries, which won 45-33.
“Against St. Maries we did play very well defensively,” GHS head coach Larson Anderson told the Free Press. “We also had a difficult time scoring against their defense. We were down by eight at the half but it should have been closer.”
After missing six free throws during the second quarter, GHS rallied and threatened to take a lead during the third quarter. St. Maries held on with a triple by top scorer Randie Becktel, who finished with 11 points. “In the second half we tried to attack the basket more by driving which caused them to come off of players to help,” Anderson said. “In the first half against St. Maries, Aiden only shot one time. When we started driving more, it opened things up for him.”
Coming — Grangeville (6-7, 1-2 CIL) was set to host Lapwai after this week’s print deadline, and has games coming up Feb. 6 at Genesee, Feb. 8 against Garden Valley and Feb. 11 against Orofino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.