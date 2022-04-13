MOSCOW — Ryan Detweiler cut his personal record mile time down to 5:01.25 and placed seventh at the Moscow Invitational April 8, and Gabe Bybee posted a 48.83 in the 300 meter hurdles, which was a new PR and good enough for fifth place among contenders from nine schools including Lewiston, Moscow, Pullman and Orofino.
In the field, Cutter Robinson notched a new PR with a 111-foot throw in the discus. On the girls side, FrankiLynn Galloway placed fourth in the mile (6:53.20) and fifth in the 800 (2:58.47).
Grangeville’s next event was to be the April 12 Deary Invitational at Lapwai, after the print deadline. Next, GHS competes April 15 at the Nez Perce Games in Kamiah and April 19 at Prairie. Both start times are 3:30 p.m.
