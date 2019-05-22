Clearwater Valley 2019 graduate Ty Dominguez signed May 15 with Eastern Oregon University in LaGrande, Ore.
“I sent them a clip of Ty wrestling and the coach offered him a chance to try out,” said Ty’s dad, Mike.
They visited the college, Ty tried out and was made an offer to wrestle for the school.
“I really liked the campus, the program – everything,” Ty said.
The only person who may be disappointed in his decision is his older brother, Trey: They had planned to live together and Ty was going to attend North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene where Trey is currently a student.
“I’m excited for something new,” Ty said, who had been to the EO campus once before when he attended a J-Robb Camp (intensive wrestling skills camp).
Ty plans to go into a pre-dentistry program and major in chemistry or biology, then go into dental school. He graduated from CV Friday, May 24, with a STEM diploma (requiring extra math, science and business/technology courses).
While in high school, Ty also played football and baseball and was involved in BPA the past year. He also has three younger siblings: A brother, Tristen, and two sisters, Angel and Tatiana. He is the son of Mike and Lisa Dominguez.
Ty will spend his summer in a familiar job, working for and with his dad at Five Star Forestry.
“I’ll miss my family, but it’s still an exciting opportunity to be able to wrestle at the collegiate level, so I am looking forward to this opportunity,” he said.
