GRANGEVILLE — Triple Bar Drill Team will hold its O-Mok-See playday Sunday, July 31, at the Grangeville Border Days Arena rodeo grounds. Sign-ups are at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. All are welcome; bring your horse and be ready to ride.

