Kamiah's Jace Sams won the boys 400 meter run at Saturday's season opening track meet at Lewiston, posting a personal best 52.42 in that event. Kubs teammate Brady Cox put up a 45.06 PB in the 300 meter hurdles, placing first in that event, and he also ran second (17.35) in the 100 meter hurdles.
Those top scores lifted the KHS boys into seventh place among nine boys teams at Sweeney track, where the competition Saturday, March 20 included bigger schools the likes of Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Lakeland and Timberlake.
KHS girls results included a 49.91 run in the 300 meter hurdles by freshman Laney Landmark, who placed fourth against the runners out of the bigger schools. She also ran the 100 meter hurdles in 19.02. Those blistering times will make her hurdles races against Prairie senior Ellea Uhlenkott and Clearwater Valley junior Kadance Schilling main events at 1A track meets this season.
Uhlenkott and Schilling were both at the Kendrick Invitational in Lapwai, where Uhlenkott ran an 18.75 in the 100 meter hurdles, just ahead of Schilling's 19.09 in that event. Schilling prevailed in the 300 meter hurdles, with a 50.61 time six-tenths behind Landmark's Lewiston time and seven-tenths ahead of Uhlenkott.
Uhlenkott won the girls long jump with a 14-10 PB and Prairie's Kristin Wemhoff took third in the girls 100 meter dash (14.68).
CV assembled a full set of girls relays, placing behind third in the 4x100 and 4x200, and placing second in the 4x400 and medley relays.
In the field, Grangeville's Emma Edwards led area girls throwers with a 27-9 in the shot put and a 91-7.5 in the discus. That discus throw tied the mark of GHS freshman Elianna Edwards, as the pair split third place. CV's Mary Martin took fifth in the discus (85-6).
On the boys side at Lapwai, CV's Preston Amerman dominated the 800 and 3200 meter runs, taking first in the 800 in 2:12.76 and first in the 3200 in 10:50.50.
CV ran a full slate of relays on the boys side as well, placing second in the 4x100, third in the 4x200, fourth in the 4x400 and first in the medley, as Amerman joined with Nakiyah Anderson, Jesse Knox and Will Willis to finish that one in 4:11.95.
In the field, Prairie junior TJ Hibbard placed second to Lapwai freshman Sage Lone Bear in the discus with a throw of 125-1. Lone Bear launched one 130-1.5. Prairie's Jesse Cronan (108-8.5) and Shane Hanson (105-5) rounded out the top four in that event, with triple-digit discs. Hibbard finished third in the shot put with a 38-11.
On the track, Hibbard clocked third in the 200 meter dash, in 24.82.
Cronan nothed the area's best long jump, placing third with a 17-3.
CV's Knox ran second in the boys 100, with a finish in 12.18 seconds, a hundredth behind Timberline's Micah Nelson (12.17).
