GRANGEVILLE – Kelcey Edwards of Grangeville hit a hole in one Sept. 14 at Grangeville Country Club.
“It happened on No. 9,” he told the Free Press. “I was playing nine holes with my wife. … My mother also had a hole in one a month or so back at Clarkston Country Club, so that is kind of special. It was her first one, too.”
Edwards used a seven iron; No. 9 plays as a Par 3 at 170 yards from the front nine white tees.
It was his first hole in one. It was the only one at GCC this season, clubhouse pro Steve Fry said.
Edwards’ mom, Lois Geary of Grangeville, told the paper hers was with a five iron (117 yards) on hole No. 7 July 17 at Clarkston.
While the golf season is winding down – with the men’s club championship having culminated with Cooper Wright beating Allen Willis in match play, and with the women’s club championship having capped with Val Stone posting the best gross on 36 holes and Terrie Helmich posting the best net – the club has a couple more events scheduled.
On Sept. 28, GCC will host a “night light” tourney with glow balls and a 7:30 p.m. tee time. Then, on Oct. 5-6, the club will host a “prememorial” tourney in honor of Neil Walstad, with six-person teams to take the top four net scores.
Contact Steve Fry at Grangeville Country Club, 208-983-1299, for details.
