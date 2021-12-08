KOOSKIA — Shada Edwards (13 points) and Kadance Schilling (10) both scored double-figures Dec. 2 against St. John Bosco, as the Rams prevailed 46-24 and bagged their fourth win of the season. Schilling added 10 rebounds and 10 steals, making her big night a triple-double. Jade Prigge scored 11 for Bosco.

