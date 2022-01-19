Grangeville's Terry Eich photo

Grangeville's Terry Eich won all seven of his matches at the annual Orofino Maniac Invitational last weekend.

OROFINO — Grangeville’s Terry Eich (132) won all seven of his matches during the annual Maniac Invitational last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15. He booked six straight pins to reach the final, which he won by forfeit over Alex Albanez of Enterprise.

To reach the final, Eich pinned Aidan Prakash of Moscow during the third period in the quarterfinal and pinned Bogdan Monahan of McCall in the semifinal.

Becket Bowen (106) won two of his three matches and placed second and Lucas Wren (126) went 2-1 and placed second.

Trenton Wren (120), Parker Farmer (160), Michael Bowen (170) and Levi Stowell (220) all scored team points, and GHS placed seventh of 10 competing.

At a girls tournament in Nampa held at the same time, Kadence Beck (113) took second place in her division.

