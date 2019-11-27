The annual Elks Hoop Shoot, which for GEMS students was slated Nov. 26, was postponed due to a snow day. It will instead be conducted during school sports class hours.
The shoot is a free throw contest open to all children ages 8-13; top shooters from area schools advance round-by-round each month before the national shoot in April. The Grangeville Lodge’s shoot is slated for Dec. 14.
Details are online at elks.org/hoopshoot.
