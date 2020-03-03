Clearwater Valley’s Keyan Boller (98) and Anthony Fabbi (113) posted the highest finishes among the Free Press coverage area wrestlers who qualified for state, with very different paths leading both boys to sixth place finishes last Saturday, Feb. 29.
Boller’s tournament began with a bang last Friday, as he rolled up both Coy Worthington of Declo and Zach Mills of Malad to reach the championship semifinal. Competition stiffened Saturday, as New Plymouth’s Caleb Shaw and Ririe’s Austin Machen both beat Boller, setting up a rematch between Boller and Mills for fifth place.
Mills scored takedowns in the first and second periods, but Boller caught him in a nearfall with about one minute remaining. Mills broke out for a reversal, and took the match, 6-3.
Shaw finished as runner-up to Hans Newby of Grace in the final, and North Gem’s Jared Rindlisbaker beat out Machen for third.
Fabbi beat McCall’s Jaeger Dahl in the opening round Friday, but lost a 14-1 major decision to Dylan Sotin of St. Maries. Fabbi advanced on the consolation side with pins of Aedan Baker of Challis and Mossy Waite of New Plymouth. Ben Wray of Malad beat Fabbi 17-8 and went on to place third. Dylan Burtenshaw of West Jefferson prevailed 11-5 in the fifth place match, with Fabbi scoring points for two escapes, a takedown and a penalty.
Three other Rams won two matches apiece, with Landon Olsen (106), Fallon Wilkins (106) and Christian Fabbi (132) all advancing to Saturday. One of Wilkins’s wins was by injury default; she also pinned Dylan Humphreys of Soda Springs.
Four others won one match apiece: Austin Corey (170), Tristin Dominguez (138), Cedar Fisher (145) and Payton Wilson (126). Also competing were Grangeville’s Sebastian Darwish and Bladen Farmer, Prairie’s Holli Schumacher, and CV’s Anthony Carter and Jesse Knox.
