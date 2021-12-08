POTLATCH — Clearwater Valley’s Jake Fabbi took first place in the 132-pound weight class at the annual Dick Griswold Invitational held Dec. 4 at Potlatch. The 28 points he scored made up a big chunk of CV’s team total (204) which put the Rams in second place, one point behind Post Falls.
Fabbi pinned James Denson of Pine Eagle and Tanner Williams of Kellogg to reach the final against Kody Tefft of St. Maries, who he pinned.
CV’s Keyan Boller (126) scored 24 team points in second place with wins over Jaeger Hall of Kellogg and Jerret Brebner of St. Maries followed by an 8-5 loss to Kellogg’s Kolter Wood in the final.
CV’s Daring Cross (138), Anthony Fabbi (145) and Connor Weddle (170) scored 22 team points apiece with second-place finishes.
CV’s Bass Myers (182) and Isaac Goodwin (195) scored 20 apiece in third place.
CV’s Payton Wilson (152) scored 17 for fourth place off three wins in five matches in one of the most competitive brackets, and Anthony Carter (160) scored 15 for third place. Rounding out CV’s team total were Parker Olson (120) with 11 points in fifth place and Porter Whipple who scored three team points but did not place at 220.
Grangeville ended up 10th in team scoring with 52, including 20 on second place from Becket Bowen (106), nine apiece from Michael Bowen (170) and Levi Stowell (220), and seven apiece from Kadence Beck (113) and Trenton Wren (120).
Becket Bowen’s route to second included two byes, a pin of Jared Wallace of Post Falls and a loss by fall to Hunter Buck of Post Falls.
Next is the George Wilde Tournament at Kellogg, starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and continuing at 9 a.m. Dec. 11.
