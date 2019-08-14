Most high school sports teams across the Free Press coverage area started practice Aug. 12, the day football, volleyball, cross-country and soccer teams are allowed to begin under Idaho High School Activities Association rules.
The Grangeville, Clearwater Valley and Kamiah football teams all start regular season play Aug. 30, with Prairie and Salmon River kicking off the following week.
Clearwater Valley and Kamiah volleyball regular seasons open Aug. 29, with Grangeville, Prairie and Salmon River to open the following week.
Cross-country teams were still finalizing their schedules at press time on Aug. 13.
Grangeville’s varsity soccer teams are the only ones in the Free Press coverage area, and the GHS boys and girls are both set to open Aug. 29 against McCall.
