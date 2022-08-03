Across Idaho, high school fall sports teams are starting practice for their upcoming seasons, most sports’ Aug. 8 start date coordinated by the Idaho High School Activities Association. The IHSAA promotes fair competition, including by putting on statewide end-of-season finals for soccer, football, volleyball and cross-country. Those state finals match schools of roughly equal sizes, and the classification finals relevant for teams in the Free Press coverage area are as follows: Soccer (3A) will be Oct. 20-22 at Twin Falls; cross-country (all classifications) is Oct. 29 at Lewiston; volleyball is Oct. 28-29 with both 1A divisions at Madison High School and with the 2A tournament site still to be determined; football finals are Nov. 18-19 with sites to be determined for all five classifications.
The 1A and 2A football playoffs begin Oct. 28-29 and continue with quarterfinals Nov. 4-5, semifinals Nov. 11-12 and championships Nov. 18-19.
