The 2020 Idaho County Free Press Fall Sports Preview takes an in-depth look at each of the high school varsity teams in Idaho County. Here's where you can read the articles:
Clearwater Valley football, volleyball, and cross-country;
Grangeville football, volleyball, boys soccer, and girls soccer;
Kamiah football, volleyball, and cross-country;
Prairie football, volleyball, and cross-country;
Salmon River football, and volleyball.
Recognizing that the COVID-19 coronavirus may disrupt high school sports schedules this fall, the Free Press is keeping an up-to-date list of all the upcoming dates right here at idahocountyfreepress.com/sports. We’ll do our best to keep up with all the day-to-day changes, whether they’re covid-related or not. If you’re wondering about any particular game, please let give us a call at 208-983-1200, send us a Facebook message or email aottoson@idahocountyfreepress.com; we’ll check with the school and make sure this list stays current.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.