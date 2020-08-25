Recognizing that the COVID-19 coronavirus may disrupt high school sports schedules this fall, the Free Press is keeping an up-to-date list of all the upcoming dates right here at idahocountyfreepress.com/sports. We’ll do our best to keep up with all the day-to-day changes, whether they’re covid-related or not. If you’re wondering about any particular game, please let give us a call at 208-983-1200, send us a Facebook message or email aottoson@idahocountyfreepress.com; we’ll check with the school and make sure this list stays current. -ao

Schedules

(Updated Aug. 25)

Clearwater Valley

Volleyball

Aug. 27 vs. Logos, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Logos at Genesee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Kamiah, 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Kamiah, 8 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, 5 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m.

Football

Aug. 28 at Salmon River, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 11 vs. Prairie, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Kendrick, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Lapwai, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Potlatch, tba

Oct. 16 vs. Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Kamiah, 7 p.m.

Kamiah

Volleyball

Aug. 27 vs. Potlatch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Troy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Prairie, 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Prairie, 8 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Genesee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Orofino at Genesee, 8 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Lapwai, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Orofino, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Timberline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Troy, 5 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, 8 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Potlatch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Lapwai, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Timberline, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Nezperce, 9 a.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Orofino at Nezperce, 10:30 a.m.¬¬

Oct. 12 vs. Logos, 7 p.m.

Football

Sept. 4 vs. Timberline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Deary, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Lapwai, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Potlatch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.

CV/K Co-op

Cross-country

Sept. 12 at Seaport Invitational

Oct. 3 at Inland Empire

Local races to be scheduled.

Prairie

Volleyball

Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, 8 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Logos, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Troy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Logos, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Football

Sept. 4 at Kendrick, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at CV, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Potlatch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Kamiah, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Lapwai, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30-31 Playoff TBD

Cross-country

Sept. 12 at Seaport Invitational

Sept. 28 at Spartan Invitational

Oct. 3 at Inland Empire

Local races to be scheduled.

Salmon River

Football

Aug. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 4 at Wilder, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 11 at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Nezperce, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, 4 p.m. MT

Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 16 vs. Council, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 23 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 30 Playoff TBD

Volleyball

Aug. 28 vs. Horseshoe Bend, 2 p.m. MT

Aug. 28 vs. Castleford, 5 p.m. MT

Aug. 29 – Salmon River Invitational, tbd

Sept. 9 at Meadows Valley, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 3 vs. Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 8 at Tri-Valley (Midvale), 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 10 vs. Garden Valley, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 15 vs. Council, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 18 vs. Highland, 5 p.m. MT

Sept. 19 at Titan Challenge (Tri-Valley), tbd

Sept. 22 at Cascade, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 29 vs. Tri-Valley, 6 p.m. MT

Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, 5 p.m. MT

Oct. 8 vs. Meadows Valley, 5 p.m. MT

Oct. 8 vs. Nezperce, 6:30 p.m. MT

Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, 5 p.m. MT

Oct. 13 at Council, 6 p.m. MT

Oct. 17 District Tournament tbd

Oct. 20 District Tournament tbd

Grangeville

Football

Sept. 4 vs. Post Falls JV, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Weiser, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 at McCall, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 25 at Kellogg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Orofino, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Melba, 7 p.m. MT

Volleyball

Aug. 27 vs. McCall, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Salmon River, 9 a.m. MT

Sept. 8 at McCall, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Nezperce, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at St. Maries, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Orofino, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 26 vs. McCall, 5 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, 12 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Orofino, 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, 2 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Timberlake, 2 p.m.

Sept. 29 at McCall, 6 p.m. MT

Oct. 1 vs. Orofino, 5 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Priest River, 2 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, 2 p.m.

Oct. 10 at St. Maries, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 26 vs. McCall, 3 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, 2 p.m.

Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, noon

Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, 2 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Timberlake, noon

Sept. 29 at McCall, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Priest River, noon

Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, noon

Oct. 10 at St. Maries, noon

