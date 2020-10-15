Calendar

Clearwater Valley

Volleyball

Aug. 27 vs. Logos, L 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-8)

Aug. 31 vs. Timberline, W 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-12)

Sept. 1 vs. Logos, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 27-25)

Sept. 1 at Genesee, L 3-0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-17)

Sept. 8 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-7)

Sept. 10 at Troy, L 3-0 (25-2, 25-20, 25-15)

Sept. 14 at Lapwai, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-11)

Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-13)

Sept. 22 vs. Troy, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-5, 25-11)

Sept. 24 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-16)

Sept. 28 at Kamiah, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9)

Sept. 28 at Kamiah, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-15)

Sept. 29 at Kendrick, L 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21)

Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-11)

Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, L 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-16)

Oct. 6 at Grangeville, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19)

Oct. 8 at Kendrick, L 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19)

Oct. 13 at Timberline, W 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-11)

Oct. 14 vs. Lapwai, W 3-2 (25-16, 16-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11)

* Oct. 20 tbd

* Oct. 21 tbd

* Oct. 22 tbd

* Oct. 24 tbd

* Post-season; district games to be played at higher seeded school.

Football

Aug. 28 at Salmon River, W 60-12

Sept. 11 vs. Prairie, L 54-14

Sept. 18 at Genesee, ppd.

Sept. 25 at Kendrick, L 36-24

Oct. 2 vs. Lapwai, W 56-6

Oct. 7 at Potlatch, W 18-16

Oct. 12 at Genesee, W 56-6

Oct. 16 vs. Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Kamiah, 7 p.m.

Kamiah

Volleyball

Aug. 27 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-7)

Sept. 1 at Troy, L 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-16)

Sept. 3 at Prairie, L 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20)

Sept. 3 at Prairie, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)

Sept. 8 at Genesee, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-11)

Sept. 8 vs. Orofino at Genesee, ppd.

Sept. 10 at Lapwai, W 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-6)

Sept. 14 vs. Orofino, canceled

Sept. 15 at Logos, L 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19)

Sept. 17 vs. Timberline, W 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-14)

Sept. 22 vs. Troy, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-13)

Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, L 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-8)

Sept. 24 at Highland, ppd.

Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, W 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9)

Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-15)

Sept. 29 at Potlatch, canceled

Oct. 1 at Highland, L 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23)

Oct. 6 vs. Lapwai, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-18)

Oct. 8 at Timberline, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-21)

Oct. 10 at Nezperce, canceled

Oct. 10 vs. Orofino at Nezperce, canceled

Oct. 12 vs. Logos, L 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22)

Oct. 14 at Potlatch, L 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15)

* Oct. 20 tbd

* Oct. 21 tbd

* Oct. 22 tbd

* Oct. 24 tbd

* Post-season; district games to be played at higher seeded school.

Football

Sept. 4 vs. Timberline, W 56-8

Sept. 11 at Deary, W 40-16

Sept. 19 vs. Lapwai, W 26-22

Sept. 25 at Troy, W 54-12

Oct. 2 at Prairie, L 72-6

Oct. 9 vs. Genesee, W 72-14

Oct. 16 at Potlatch, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.

CV/K Co-op

Cross-country

Sept. 2 at Moose Creek Reservoir

Sept. 10 at Nezperce

Sept. 24 at Troy

Sept. 28 at Spartan Invitational

Oct. 3 at Inland Empire

Oct. 13 at Logos

* Oct. 15 at Lewiston, 2 p.m.

* Oct. 23 at Eagle Island State Park, Boise, 10 a.m.

* Post-season

Prairie

Volleyball

Sept. 2 at Highland, W 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-21)

Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, W 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20)

Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, W 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)

Sept. 8 vs. Logos, L 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 21-25, 15-3)

Sept. 10 at Potlatch, L 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11)

Sept. 14 vs. Troy, L 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-8)

Sept. 15 at Grangeville, W 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18)

Sept. 17 at Genesee, L 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18)

Sept. 22 vs. Lapwai, ppd.

Sept. 24 at Logos, W 3-2 (25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9)

Sept. 29 at Troy, L 3-1 (25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-12)

Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-11)

Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-16)

Oct. 6 vs. Highland, W 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-15)

Oct. 8 vs. Lapwai, W 3-0 (25-4, 25-9, 26-24)

Oct. 8 vs. Lapwai, W 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-6)

Oct. 12 vs. Potlatch, W 3-1 (25-27, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18)

Oct. 13 vs. Genesee, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21)

Oct. 15 vs. Highland, 7:30 p.m.

* Oct. 20 tbd

* Oct. 21 tbd

* Oct. 22 tbd

* Oct. 24 tbd

* Post-season; district games to be played at higher seeded school.

Football

Sept. 4 at Kendrick, W 60-20

Sept. 11 at CV, W 54-14

Sept. 18 at Timberline, canceled

Sept. 25 vs. Potlatch, W 56-8

Oct. 2 vs. Kamiah, W 72-6

Oct. 9 at Lapwai, W 78-22

Oct. 16 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30-31 Playoff TBD

Cross-country

Sept. 10 at Nezperce

Sept. 12 at Seaport Invitational

Sept. 24 at Troy

Sept. 28 at Spartan Invitational

Oct. 3 at Inland Empire

Oct. 7 at Potlatch

Oct. 13 at Logos

* Oct. 15 at Lewiston, 2 p.m.

* Oct. 23 at Eagle Island State Park, Boise, 10 a.m.

* Post-season

Salmon River

Football

Aug. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, L 60-12

Sept. 4 at Wilder, L 57-8

Sept. 11 at Timberline, L 72-12

Sept. 19 vs. Lewis County, W 54-8

Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, L 50-0

Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, L 62-26

Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, canceled

Oct. 16 vs. Council, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 23 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 30 Playoff TBD

Volleyball

Aug. 28 vs. Horseshoe Bend, L 2-0 (27-25, 27-25)

Aug. 28 vs. Castleford, L 2-0 (25-23, 26-24)

Aug. 29 – Salmon River Invitational

- vs. Castleford, L 2-0 (29-27, 25-23)

- vs. Cascade, W 2-0 (25-15, 25-9)

- vs. Grangeville, W 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)

Sept. 3 vs. Horseshoe Bend, L 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21) 

Sept. 8 at Tri-Valley (Midvale), L 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16)

Sept. 10 vs. Garden Valley, W 3-1 (25-7, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17)

Sept. 15 vs. Council, W 3-1 (12-25, 25-20, 26-17, 25-20)

Sept. 18 vs. Highland, W 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-19)

Sept. 19 at Titan Challenge (Tri-Valley)

Pool

- vs. Tri-Valley JV W 25-8

- vs. Council L 25-14

- vs. Greenleaf W 25-11

Bracket

- vs. Tri-Valley L 2-0 (25-22, 25-12)

Sept. 22 at Cascade, W 3-0 (25-14, 29-27, 25-11)

Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, W 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 26-24)

Sept. 29 vs. Tri-Valley, L 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-14)

Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, L 3-1 (25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-6)

Oct. 8 vs. Nezperce, canceled

Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, W 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22)

Oct. 13 at Council, W 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-30, 15-7)

Oct. 17 District Tournament tbd

Oct. 20 District Tournament tbd

Oct. 24 State Play-In tbd

Oct. 30-31 State Tournament (Burley)

Grangeville

Football

Sept. 4 vs. Post Falls JV, W 49-6

Sept. 11 vs. Weiser, canceled

Sept. 18 at McCall, L 30-0

Sept. 25 at Kellogg, W 52-20

Oct. 9 vs. St. Maries, canceled

Oct. 16 at Orofino, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Melba, 7 p.m. MT

Volleyball

Aug. 27 vs. McCall, L 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11)

Aug. 29 at Salmon River, L 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)

Sept. 8 at McCall, W 3-2 (19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13)

Sept. 10 at Kendrick, L 3-1 (26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16)

Sept. 15 vs. Prairie, L 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18)

Sept. 24 vs. Orofino, L 3-2 (19-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, 15-7)

Sept. 26 vs. St. Maries, L 3-2 (25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-10)

Sept. 28 at Nezperce, W 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16)

Oct. 3 at Genesee, L 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13)

Oct. 6 vs. Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19)

Oct. 8 at Prairie, canceled

Oct. 12 at Orofino, L 3-2 (18-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-4)

Oct. 13 vs. Kendrick, W 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19)

Oct. 15 vs. Timberline, canceled

Oct. 17 at St. Maries, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 26 vs. McCall, L 7-1

Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, L 1-0

Sept. 3 at Orofino, W 9-0

Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, T 1-1

Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, ppd.

Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, L 9-0

Sept. 26 at Timberlake, W 3-0

Sept. 29 at McCall, canceled

Oct. 1 vs. Orofino, canceled

Oct. 2 at Priest River, canceled

Oct. 3 vs. Priest River, W 5-1

Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, canceled

Oct. 10 at St. Maries, canceled

* Oct. 12 at Priest River, W 2-1

* Oct. 16 at Coeur d'Alene Charter, 6 p.m.

* District and state tournaments at CDA Charter.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 26 vs. McCall, L 3-0

Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, T 3-3

Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, L 15-0

Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, ppd.

Sept. 22 vs. Lewiston JV, W 3-2

Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, W 3-1

Sept. 26 at Timberlake, W 3-2

Sept. 29 at McCall, canceled

Oct. 2 at Priest River, W 3-0

Oct. 3 at Priest River, W 9-2

Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, W 3-1

Oct. 10 at St. Maries, canceled

* Oct. 16 at Timberlake, 4 p.m.

* District and state tournaments at CDA Charter.

