Clearwater Valley
Volleyball
Aug. 27 vs. Logos, L 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-8)
Aug. 31 vs. Timberline, W 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-12)
Sept. 1 vs. Logos, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 27-25)
Sept. 1 at Genesee, L 3-0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-17)
Sept. 8 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-7)
Sept. 10 at Troy, L 3-0 (25-2, 25-20, 25-15)
Sept. 14 at Lapwai, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-11)
Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-13)
Sept. 22 vs. Troy, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-5, 25-11)
Sept. 24 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-16)
Sept. 28 at Kamiah, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9)
Sept. 28 at Kamiah, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-15)
Sept. 29 at Kendrick, L 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21)
Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-11)
Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, L 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-16)
Oct. 6 at Grangeville, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19)
Oct. 8 at Kendrick, L 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19)
Oct. 13 at Timberline, W 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-11)
Oct. 14 vs. Lapwai, W 3-2 (25-16, 16-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11)
Football
Aug. 28 at Salmon River, W 60-12
Sept. 11 vs. Prairie, L 54-14
Sept. 18 at Genesee, ppd.
Sept. 25 at Kendrick, L 36-24
Oct. 2 vs. Lapwai, W 56-6
Oct. 7 at Potlatch, W 18-16
Oct. 12 at Genesee, W 56-6
Oct. 16 vs. Troy, W 51-22
Oct. 23 at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Kamiah
Volleyball
Aug. 27 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-7)
Sept. 1 at Troy, L 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-16)
Sept. 3 at Prairie, L 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20)
Sept. 3 at Prairie, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)
Sept. 8 at Genesee, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-11)
Sept. 8 vs. Orofino at Genesee, ppd.
Sept. 10 at Lapwai, W 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-6)
Sept. 14 vs. Orofino, canceled
Sept. 15 at Logos, L 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19)
Sept. 17 vs. Timberline, W 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-14)
Sept. 22 vs. Troy, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-13)
Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, L 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-8)
Sept. 24 at Highland, ppd.
Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, W 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9)
Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-15)
Sept. 29 at Potlatch, canceled
Oct. 1 at Highland, L 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23)
Oct. 6 vs. Lapwai, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-18)
Oct. 8 at Timberline, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-21)
Oct. 10 at Nezperce, canceled
Oct. 10 vs. Orofino at Nezperce, canceled
Oct. 12 vs. Logos, L 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22)
Oct. 14 at Potlatch, L 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15)
* Oct. 20 vs. Prairie (at Genesee), 4 p.m.
* Oct. 21 tbd
* Oct. 22 tbd
* Oct. 24 tbd
* Post-season; district games to be played at higher seeded school.
Football
Sept. 4 vs. Timberline, W 56-8
Sept. 11 at Deary, W 40-16
Sept. 19 vs. Lapwai, W 26-22
Sept. 25 at Troy, W 54-12
Oct. 2 at Prairie, L 72-6
Oct. 9 vs. Genesee, W 72-14
Oct. 16 at Potlatch, L 30-28
Oct. 23 vs. Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
CV/K Co-op
Cross-country
Sept. 2 at Moose Creek Reservoir
Sept. 10 at Nezperce
Sept. 24 at Troy
Sept. 28 at Spartan Invitational
Oct. 3 at Inland Empire
Oct. 13 at Logos
* Oct. 22 at Lewiston, 2 p.m.
* Oct. 31 at Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello, 10 a.m.
* Post-season
Prairie
Volleyball
Sept. 2 at Highland, W 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-21)
Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, W 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20)
Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, W 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)
Sept. 8 vs. Logos, L 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 21-25, 15-3)
Sept. 10 at Potlatch, L 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11)
Sept. 14 vs. Troy, L 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-8)
Sept. 15 at Grangeville, W 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18)
Sept. 17 at Genesee, L 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18)
Sept. 22 vs. Lapwai, ppd.
Sept. 24 at Logos, W 3-2 (25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9)
Sept. 29 at Troy, L 3-1 (25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-12)
Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-11)
Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-16)
Oct. 6 vs. Highland, W 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-15)
Oct. 8 vs. Lapwai, W 3-0 (25-4, 25-9, 26-24)
Oct. 8 vs. Lapwai, W 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-6)
Oct. 12 vs. Potlatch, W 3-1 (25-27, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18)
Oct. 13 vs. Genesee, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21)
Oct. 15 vs. Highland, W 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17)
* Oct. 20 vs. Kamiah (at Genesee), 4 p.m.
* Oct. 21 tbd
* Oct. 22 tbd
* Oct. 24 tbd
* Post-season; district games to be played at higher seeded school.
Football
Sept. 4 at Kendrick, W 60-20
Sept. 11 at CV, W 54-14
Sept. 18 at Timberline, canceled
Sept. 25 vs. Potlatch, W 56-8
Oct. 2 vs. Kamiah, W 72-6
Oct. 9 at Lapwai, W 78-22
Oct. 19 vs. Genesee, canceled
Oct. 23 at Troy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30-31 Playoff TBD
Cross-country
Sept. 10 at Nezperce
Sept. 12 at Seaport Invitational
Sept. 24 at Troy
Sept. 28 at Spartan Invitational
Oct. 3 at Inland Empire
Oct. 7 at Potlatch
Oct. 13 at Logos
* Oct. 22 at Lewiston, 2 p.m.
* Oct. 31 at Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello, 10 a.m.
* Post-season
Salmon River
Football
Aug. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, L 60-12
Sept. 4 at Wilder, L 57-8
Sept. 11 at Timberline, L 72-12
Sept. 19 vs. Lewis County, W 54-8
Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, L 50-0
Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, L 62-26
Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, canceled
Oct. 16 vs. Council, L 38-18
Oct. 23 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 30 Playoff TBD
Volleyball
Aug. 28 vs. Horseshoe Bend, L 2-0 (27-25, 27-25)
Aug. 28 vs. Castleford, L 2-0 (25-23, 26-24)
Aug. 29 – Salmon River Invitational
- vs. Castleford, L 2-0 (29-27, 25-23)
- vs. Cascade, W 2-0 (25-15, 25-9)
- vs. Grangeville, W 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)
Sept. 3 vs. Horseshoe Bend, L 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21)
Sept. 8 at Tri-Valley (Midvale), L 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16)
Sept. 10 vs. Garden Valley, W 3-1 (25-7, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17)
Sept. 15 vs. Council, W 3-1 (12-25, 25-20, 26-17, 25-20)
Sept. 18 vs. Highland, W 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-19)
Sept. 19 at Titan Challenge (Tri-Valley)
Pool
- vs. Tri-Valley JV W 25-8
- vs. Council L 25-14
- vs. Greenleaf W 25-11
Bracket
- vs. Tri-Valley L 2-0 (25-22, 25-12)
Sept. 22 at Cascade, W 3-0 (25-14, 29-27, 25-11)
Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, W 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 26-24)
Sept. 29 vs. Tri-Valley, L 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-14)
Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, L 3-1 (25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-6)
Oct. 8 vs. Nezperce, canceled
Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, W 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22)
Oct. 13 at Council, W 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-30, 15-7)
* Oct. 17 vs. Cascade (at McCall), W 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12)
* Oct. 17 vs. Horseshoe Bend (at McCall), L 3-1 (25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16)
* Oct. 20 vs. Garden Valley (at McCall), 4:30 p.m. MT
* Oct. 24 State Play-In at Timberline (Boise), 1 p.m. MT
* Oct. 30-31 State Tournament (Burley)
* Post-season; district tournament at McCall.
Grangeville
Football
Sept. 4 vs. Post Falls JV, W 49-6
Sept. 11 vs. Weiser, canceled
Sept. 18 at McCall, L 30-0
Sept. 25 at Kellogg, W 52-20
Oct. 9 vs. St. Maries, canceled
Oct. 16 at Orofino, W 42-0
Oct. 23 at Melba, 7 p.m. MT
Volleyball
Aug. 27 vs. McCall, L 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11)
Aug. 29 at Salmon River, L 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)
Sept. 8 at McCall, W 3-2 (19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13)
Sept. 10 at Kendrick, L 3-1 (26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16)
Sept. 15 vs. Prairie, L 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18)
Sept. 24 vs. Orofino, L 3-2 (19-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, 15-7)
Sept. 26 vs. St. Maries, L 3-2 (25-15, 14-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-10)
Sept. 28 at Nezperce, W 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16)
Oct. 3 at Genesee, L 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13)
Oct. 6 vs. Clearwater Valley, W 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19)
Oct. 8 at Prairie, canceled
Oct. 12 at Orofino, L 3-2 (18-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-4)
Oct. 13 vs. Kendrick, W 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19)
Oct. 15 vs. Timberline, canceled
Oct. 17 at St. Maries, L 3-0
* Oct. 22 at Orofino/St. Maries, tbd
* Post-season.
Boys Soccer
Aug. 26 vs. McCall, L 7-1
Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, L 1-0
Sept. 3 at Orofino, W 9-0
Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, T 1-1
Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, ppd.
Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, L 9-0
Sept. 26 at Timberlake, W 3-0
Sept. 29 at McCall, canceled
Oct. 1 vs. Orofino, canceled
Oct. 2 at Priest River, canceled
Oct. 3 vs. Priest River, W 5-1
Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, canceled
Oct. 10 at St. Maries, canceled
* Oct. 12 at Priest River, W 2-1
* Oct. 16 at Coeur d'Alene Charter, 6 p.m.
* District and state tournaments at CDA Charter.
Girls Soccer
Aug. 26 vs. McCall, L 3-0
Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, T 3-3
Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, L 15-0
Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, ppd.
Sept. 22 vs. Lewiston JV, W 3-2
Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, W 3-1
Sept. 26 at Timberlake, W 3-2
Sept. 29 at McCall, canceled
Oct. 2 at Priest River, W 3-0
Oct. 3 at Priest River, W 9-2
Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, W 3-1
Oct. 10 at St. Maries, canceled
* Oct. 16 at Timberlake, 4 p.m.
* District and state tournaments at CDA Charter.
