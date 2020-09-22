Schedules / Results
(Sept. 22)
Clearwater Valley
Volleyball
Aug. 27 vs. Logos, L 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-8)
Aug. 31 vs. Timberline, W 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-12)
Sept. 1 vs. Logos, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 27-25)
Sept. 1 at Genesee, L 3-0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-17)
Sept. 8 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-7)
Sept. 10 at Troy, L 3-0 (25-2, 25-20, 25-15)
Sept. 14 at Lapwai, L 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-11)
Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Kamiah, 5 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Kamiah, 8 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Prairie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Football
Aug. 28 at Salmon River, W 60-12
Sept. 11 vs. Prairie, L 54-14
Sept. 18 at Genesee, ppd.
Sept. 25 at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Potlatch, tba
Oct. 16 vs. Troy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Kamiah
Volleyball
Aug. 27 vs. Potlatch, L 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-7)
Sept. 1 at Troy, L 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-16)
Sept. 3 at Prairie, L 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20)
Sept. 3 at Prairie, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)
Sept. 8 at Genesee, L 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-11)
Sept. 8 vs. Orofino at Genesee, ppd.
Sept. 10 at Lapwai, W 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 26-28, 15-6)
Sept. 14 vs. Orofino, canceled
Sept. 15 at Logos, L 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19)
Sept. 17 vs. Timberline, W 3-0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-14)
Sept. 22 vs. Troy, 5 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, 8 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Timberline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Nezperce, 9 a.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Orofino at Nezperce, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Logos, 7 p.m.
Football
Sept. 4 vs. Timberline, W 56-8
Sept. 11 at Deary, W 40-16
Sept. 19 vs. Lapwai, W 26-22
Sept. 25 at Troy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
CV/K Co-op
Cross-country
Sept. 2 at Moose Creek Reservoir
Sept. 10 at Nezperce
Sept. 24 at Troy
Sept. 28 at Spartan Invitational
Oct. 3 at Inland Empire
Oct. 13 at Logos
Local races to be scheduled.
Prairie
Volleyball
Sept. 2 at Highland, W 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-21)
Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, W 3-1 (29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20)
Sept. 3 vs. Kamiah, W 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18)
Sept. 8 vs. Logos, L 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 14-25, 21-25, 15-3)
Sept. 10 at Potlatch, L 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11)
Sept. 14 vs. Troy, L 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-8)
Sept. 15 at Grangeville, W 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18)
Sept. 17 at Genesee, L 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18)
Sept. 22 vs. Lapwai, ppd.
Sept. 24 at Logos, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Troy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Clearwater Valley, 8 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Lapwai, 5 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Lapwai, 8 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Football
Sept. 4 at Kendrick, W 60-20
Sept. 11 at CV, W 54-14
Sept. 18 at Timberline, canceled
Sept. 25 vs. Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Troy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30-31 Playoff TBD
Cross-country
Sept. 10 at Nezperce
Sept. 12 at Seaport Invitational
Sept. 24 at Troy
Sept. 28 at Spartan Invitational
Oct. 3 at Inland Empire
Oct. 6/7 at Potlatch
Oct. 13 at Logos
Local races to be scheduled.
Salmon River
Football
Aug. 28 vs. Clearwater Valley, L 60-12
Sept. 4 at Wilder, L 57-8
Sept. 11 at Timberline, L 72-12
Sept. 19 vs. Lewis County, W 54-8
Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, 4 p.m. MT
Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 16 vs. Council, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 23 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 30 Playoff TBD
Volleyball
Aug. 28 vs. Horseshoe Bend, L 2-0 (27-25, 27-25)
Aug. 28 vs. Castleford, L 2-0 (25-23, 26-24)
Aug. 29 – Salmon River Invitational
- vs. Castleford, L 2-0 (29-27, 25-23)
- vs. Cascade, W 2-0 (25-15, 25-9)
- vs. Grangeville, W 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)
Sept. 3 vs. Horseshoe Bend, L 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21)
Sept. 8 at Tri-Valley (Midvale), L 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16)
Sept. 10 vs. Garden Valley, W 3-1 (25-7, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17)
Sept. 15 vs. Council, W 3-1 (12-25, 25-20, 26-17, 25-20)
Sept. 18 vs. Highland, W 3-0 (25-19, 28-26, 25-19)
Sept. 19 at Titan Challenge (Tri-Valley)
Pool
- vs. Tri-Valley JV W 25-8
- vs. Council L 25-14
- vs. Greenleaf W 25-11
Bracket
- vs. Tri-Valley L 2-0 (25-22, 25-12)
Sept. 22 at Cascade, 6 p.m. MT
Sept. 25 at Garden Valley, 6 p.m. MT
Sept. 29 vs. Tri-Valley, 6 p.m. MT
Oct. 2 at Horseshoe Bend, 5 p.m. MT
Oct. 8 vs. Nezperce, 6 p.m. MT
Oct. 9 vs. Cascade, 5 p.m. MT
Oct. 13 at Council, 6 p.m. MT
Oct. 17 District Tournament tbd
Oct. 20 District Tournament tbd
Oct. 24 State Play-In tbd
Oct. 30-31 State Tournament (Burley)
Grangeville
Football
Sept. 4 vs. Post Falls JV, W 49-6
Sept. 11 vs. Weiser, canceled
Sept. 18 at McCall, L 30-0
Sept. 25 at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Melba, 7 p.m. MT
Volleyball
Aug. 27 vs. McCall, L 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11)
Aug. 29 at Salmon River, L 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)
Sept. 8 at McCall, W 3-2 (19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13)
Sept. 10 at Kendrick, L 3-1 (26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16)
Sept. 15 vs. Prairie, L 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18)
Sept. 24 vs. Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. St. Maries, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Nezperce, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 at St. Maries, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Orofino, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Aug. 26 vs. McCall, L 7-1
Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, L 1-0
Sept. 3 at Orofino, W 9-0
Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, T 1-1
Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, ppd.
Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, 4 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Timberlake, 2 p.m.
Sept. 29 at McCall, 6 p.m. MT
Oct. 1 vs. Orofino, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Priest River, 2 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. Priest River, 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, 2 p.m.
Oct. 10 at St. Maries, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Aug. 26 vs. McCall, L 3-0
Aug. 28 vs. Timberlake, T 3-3
Sept. 11 at CDA Charter, L 15-0
Sept. 19 vs. Priest River, ppd.
Sept. 25 at Bonners Ferry, 2 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Timberlake, noon
Sept. 29 at McCall, 4 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Priest River, noon
Oct. 9 vs. Bonners Ferry, noon
Oct. 10 at St. Maries, noon
[Recognizing that the COVID-19 coronavirus may disrupt high school sports schedules this fall, the Free Press is keeping an up-to-date list of all the upcoming dates right here at idahocountyfreepress.com/sports. We’ll do our best to keep up with all the day-to-day changes, whether they’re covid-related or not. If you’re wondering about any particular game, please let give us a call at 208-983-1200, send us a Facebook message or email aottoson@idahocountyfreepress.com; we’ll check with the school and make sure this list stays current. -ao]
