Beginning immediately, TDS telecom company will be conducting fiber optic work along the Snake River from Captain John Creek up to Billy Creek in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Work will be primarily along the river between these two drainages so crews can attach fiber optic cable to already existing power poles. Disturbance to sportsman should be minimal, however crews will be accessing the site via the Madden Corrals Road.
Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 10. Contact the WMA Manager, Andrew Mackey, at 208-750-4262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.