Grangeville’s Colyn Goeckner was named first-team all-Central Idaho League for both offense and defense in the post-season awards selected by CIL coaches, which were announced last week. Linebacker Trid Charley was named a first-team linebacker.
Also recognized were second-team quarterback Cody Klement, second-team tight end Carter Mundt and second-team defensive back Jayden Lagarreta.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.