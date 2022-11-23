Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

Grangeville’s Colyn Goeckner was named first-team all-Central Idaho League for both offense and defense in the post-season awards selected by CIL coaches, which were announced last week. Linebacker Trid Charley was named a first-team linebacker.

Also recognized were second-team quarterback Cody Klement, second-team tight end Carter Mundt and second-team defensive back Jayden Lagarreta.

