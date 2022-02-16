COEUR D’ALENE — Porter Whipple (220), Bass Myers (182), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (132) and Keyan Boller (126) each placed first in their respective weights at the Lake City JV Tournament last Saturday, Feb. 12. Whipple, both Fabbis and Boller put up 4-0 showings, and Myers won all three of his matches, starting with a 6-3 decision over Keanyn DeGroat of Post Falls.
Myers then pinned Coeur d’Alene’s Parker Neff and teammate Rene Bitar Lopez.
Whipple pinned Grangeville’s Levi Stowell, then pinned three Post Falls wrestlers in a row: William Anderson, Dominic Roberts, and, in the final, Christopher Click.
Anthony Fabbi pinned Kaeden Farr of Post Falls, Ryley Jurado of Lake City, Jayce Garcia of Kellogg and teammate Colton Ocain.
Jake Fabbi received a first-round bye, then pinned Joshua Stone of Post Falls, Brett Myer of Coeur d’Alene and Isaiah Bearshield of Post Falls.
Boller won a technical fall, 19-4, over Lakeland’s Kross O’Brien, then won a 10-8 decision over Tanner Piper of Post Falls. Then Boller won a 9-6 decision over Kody Tefft, then pinned Jerrett Brebner, both of St. Maries.
Placing second for CV/K on the boys side were Connor Weddle (195), Rene Bitar Lopez (182) and Colton Ocain (145). Keegan Robeson (132) took third place and Parker Olsen (120) took fourth.
Meg’n Blundell (138) took second place in the girls bracket.
For Grangeville, TJ Fetters (160) placed first, Parker Farmer (160) placed second and Terry Eich (138) placed third in the boys bracket, and Kadence Beck (120/126) placed first in the girls bracket.
