Fun Run For A Cure: Flamingo Fun Run 2017
Participants in the 2017 Flamingo Fun Run faced some drizzling rain and cool temperatures. This year, the fun run is set for Sept. 28.

 By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press

GRANGEVILLE — Mark your calendar Sept. 28 for the sixth annual Flamingo Fun Run. The course proceeds at 9:30 a.m. from the corner of State and North Street.

The race, to be held during Grangeville Oktoberfest, supports Cure SMA, raises awareness of spinal muscular atrophy, helps local needs through Grangeville Eagles Aerie 539 charitable funds.

Register by Sept. 15 to be guaranteed an event shirt. Register online at getmeregistered.com/flamingofunrun.

