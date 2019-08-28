GRANGEVILLE — Mark your calendar Sept. 28 for the sixth annual Flamingo Fun Run. The course proceeds at 9:30 a.m. from the corner of State and North Street.
The race, to be held during Grangeville Oktoberfest, supports Cure SMA, raises awareness of spinal muscular atrophy, helps local needs through Grangeville Eagles Aerie 539 charitable funds.
Register by Sept. 15 to be guaranteed an event shirt. Register online at getmeregistered.com/flamingofunrun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.