On the strength of Owen Anderson’s remarkable performance on both offense and defense, the Prairie football boys downed Troy 78-24 last Friday night, Sept. 13. The Pirates’ win also marked their return to the top of the Whitepine League standings, with five league games remaining.
“Troy is much improved over last year,” Prairie head coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “They were physical again and never let up in the game. I think we played well overall.”
On Twitter, he called Anderson’s performance one “unlike any I’ve seen on a single night.”
Anderson, for his part, scored twice on three runs totaling 42 yards, scored twice on four catches totaling 109 yards, booked seven tackles, intercepted a pass, and scored defensively on a fumble return.
Prairie scored first, and, despite proud play by the host Trojans, led throughout. After Anderson broke through for the game’s first touchdown on a 15-yard run, Derik Shears notched the two-point try; Troy struck back with a nine-play drive that included a fourth-down conversion, but Shears’ two-pointer remained the difference, 8-6, with about six minutes left in the first quarter.
The Pirates turned it into a blowout before the first buzzer, with Cole Schlader throwing to Anderson for a 58-yard score, followed by Anderson’s pick of a Rhett Sandquist throw on third-and-long, followed by Anderson barging in for a 20-yard touchdown run. After Troy punted to start the second quarter, Prairie advanced quickly from midfield, making it 30-6 on a short run by Cole Martin.
During the next series, Anderson forced and recovered a fumble, and ran it back 15 yards for a touchdown.
Prairie led 50-12 at halftime, having added another short touchdown run by Martin and another Schlader-to-Anderson touchdown pass.
“There are things we need to work on for sure to get better but was pleased with the performance,” Hasselstrom said.
Coming — Prairie (2-0, 1-0 WPL) is set to host Kendrick (3-0) for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 20. Kendrick – a 1AD2 team rated among the state’s frontrunners in that classification’s weekly idaho sports.com coaches poll — scored 60 points during each of its first two games. Kendrick has beaten three WPL upper division teams so far, including a 44-24 smackdown of Potlatch in three quarters last week. But the Tigers may be without injured offensive standout Cooper Hewitt, according to a Sept. 13 Lewiston Tribune report.
“We will practice like we always do,” Hasselstrom told the Free Press. “They are really fast so we will have to be really good.”
