The Prairie football boys’ 44-0 win over Potlatch last Friday night, Oct. 4, marked their first shutout of the fall.
The six touchdowns Prairie scored – which included an interception return by Owen Anderson late in the first quarter – was the lowest total PHS has posted so far. Though the total reduced the Pirates’ scoring average from 71 points per game to less than 66, Prairie’s 38 points in the first half made this one just as much a blowout as the four previous games.
“I thought defensively our guys played extremely well,” Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom told the Free Press. “We forced multiple turnovers and our front line got good pressure on their quarterback. Potlatch controlled the time of possession, which limited our offensive snaps, but we did a good job for the most part offensively.”
Cole Schlader ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.
Prairie’s first play from scrimmage went 57 yards for a touchdown on a run by Owen Anderson. Potlatch’s first drive stalled at Prairie’s 21, with tackles by Derik Shears, Hayden Uhlenkott, Dean Johnson and Sam Mager forcing a turnover on downs.
Potlatch forced a punt on Prairie’s second drive, but the Prairie defense answered with a score on Anderson’s pick-six runback from near midfield. Potlatch’s ensuing possession also ended in an interception return, with Cole Schlader picking off a pass in Pirates territory and running it back to the Potlatch 35.
Cole Martin capped the first quarter with a touchdown run of 21 yards, which was good for a 24-0 lead.
During the second quarter, Prairie recovered the kickoff and drove to the Potlatch 35, where a fumble made Potlatch’s highlight of the night. Prairie forced a three-and-out, then scored on a 23-yard run by Schlader, who, late in the half, threw to Anderson for a short touchdown.
During the third quarter, Prairie forced a punt, then assembled an 11-play scoring drive capped by Schlader’s second touchdown run, which was the game’s final score.
Prairie averaged 8.3 yards per rush attempt and about 8.1 per pass attempt, totaling 352 offensive yards.
Coming – Prairie (5-0, 3-0 Whitepine League) is set to host Lapwai (1-3, 1-2 WPL) at 7 p.m. this Friday night, Oct. 11. Lapwai’s only win so far was 34-6 against Genesee in mid-September. Lapwai lost to Troy last week, 40-32.
