COTTONWOOD — By the end of the third quarter last Friday night, Oct. 11, Prairie’s kicking game had outscored Lapwai 7-6. Lapwai added a late touchdown, but the Pirates stayed undefeated, 77-14.
It was the third time this season Prairie scored more than 70.
“It was just a good all-around game for us,” Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We got a lot of kids in the game and I thought offensively and defensively we played really well. Lapwai is a young team this year but they played hard for the entire game.”
Of the seven extra points scored on eight kicks by Owen Anderson, Hasselstrom said, “It was fun to put that in.”
Look for the Pirates’ proven ability to convert kicks roughly 90 percent of the time to put more pressure on opponents’ conversion tries throughout the rest of the season and playoffs.
Prairie’s conventional offense piled up 390 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as well as three passing touchdowns. The touchdown throws from Cole Schlader went to three different receivers: Sam Mager, Cole Martin and Derik Shears.
The longest of the pass plays was Mager’s 82 yarder. Martin caught a 32 yarder and also scored Prairie’s longest touchdown run, which went 33 yards.
Anderson wound up accounting for 25 points, with three touchdown runs in addition to the kicks. Mager, Schlader and Brody Hasselstrom all also ran for touchdowns.
Defensively, Anderson totaled 11 tackles including three sacks among six tackles for loss, as well as an interception.
Coming — Prairie (6-0, 4-0 Whitepine League) has a visit to Kamiah at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 18. After that, the Pirates have one regular season game left: against Clearwater Valley Oct. 25 in Cottonwood.
