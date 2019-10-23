GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs’ back-to-basics approach delivered another Central Idaho League title, winning 37-0 against Orofino last Friday night, Oct. 18. “I wanted to be vanilla and work on some play-action stuff, and I thought it went pretty well,” coach Jeff Adams told the Free Press immediately after the game. “I thought throwing and catching the football was nice. That’s something we hadn’t done all season. I don’t know the stats, but I bet we completed 80 percent of our passes. ... Eventually, you have to be pretty balanced. We’ve been working on the run game for three games now, and it was nice to see it. We could have thrown a lot tonight, and I was really happy with that part.”
Quarterback Tescher Harris ran for three touchdowns in addition to a 7-for-10 passing night, which included a touchdown toss to Caleb Barger, who also had a couple of key catches last week against St. Maries. Kyle Frei ran for a touchdown.
“I was telling the kids I haven’t had a team that has started to peak at the end of the season,” Adams said. “We’ve always been good throughout and a little bored waiting for the playoffs. These kids are hitting on all cylinders now. We had some untimely fumbles, things like that, but we ran the ball hard and blocked fairly decent.”
Orofino booked less than 20 yards of total offense against the Bulldog defense.
Coming — Grangeville (5-3) is on bye this week and will play an opponent to be determined during the first round of the playoffs Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.