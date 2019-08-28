A year ago, Grangeville was stacked with seniors, but the 2018 team’s playoff chances took a hit during summer camp, when one of their captains, Justin Fogleman, went down with a non-contact knee injury. The Bulldogs nevertheless went on to win two playoff games on their way to a top-four finish among the 26 teams in Idaho’s 2A classification.
Six Bulldogs were named all-state, and two of them return as seniors to what projects as a high-powered passing offense: first-team lineman Zach Forsmann and second-team quarterback Tescher Harris.
When Harris went down with a knee sprain at summer camp this past June, the Bulldogs faced the prospect of starting the season without their prolific senior. Harris drew praise at the time from coach Jeff Adams for the help he gave sophomore Jared Lindsley, who filled in after the injury.
During the summer, Adams told the Free Press, Lindsley made gains working out in the GHS weight room and Harris – who holds school passing records – worked a construction job.
“Tescher was the first team all-state quarterback as a sophomore, and he should have been last year,” Adams said. “I don’t know how the people who decide that think the numbers work. If it were up to me, I’d give it to the guy who threw the 47 touchdown passes.”
With a committee of running backs who have ability to pass-block and receive throws out of the backfield, the Bulldogs figure to be less run-focused, which figures to make the passing game an even more prominent feature in Grangeville’s offense.
“Teams are going to have to rush Tescher, and they’re going to have to try and shut down Kyle Frei, who we’re going to get the ball to every chance we’ve got,” Adams said. “We’re going to line Kyle up in the slot, like we did with Booker Bush a couple years ago, and set him loose. And they’re going to have to have somebody good on Dane Lindsley, who is a big, strong, 6-1, 220, has great hands and has matured so much since last fall.”
They’ll throw more, but Grangeville figures to be formidable along the lines.
During the June camp in Montana, Forsmann drew recognition from organizers, and as well as praise from Adams, who highlighted the toughness, quickness and strength the senior brings to the line on both sides of the ball.
On defense, defensive coordinator Jeff Lindsley and defensive line coach Russ Lindsley have Forsmann lining up alongside nose guard Isaac Dewey and defensive end Dane Lindsley.
“The normal lay person will look at it and say, ‘yep, that’s another Jeff Lindsley defense,’” Adams said. “It’s gonna look a lot different than last year. It’s a team defense built on discipline. It’s something we figured out this spring we want to implement that’s great against Wing T, because we’re looking at the playoff teams, of course. Kyle Frei, at safety, has the hardest position in this defense. He’s going to have to be unbelievable in his discipline. This defense surrounds him. Dane’s going to be a matchup nightmare, and the guys in the middle getting coached up by Russ Lindsley are going to be really, really hard to go at.”
On the offensive line, the Bulldogs will be seniors all the way across for the first time in the Adams era.
“William Nichols is a three-year starter at guard and Wyatt Williams is back,” Adams said. “We’re going to put Quinn Hall and Alex Kaschmitter in. Both those guys played a lot of football last year, swinging JV and varsity, to be ready for their senior year. These guys have all been with coach Cody Stoy since they’ve been in high school, so they know what we’re doing and they’re going to be good at it.”
Adams figures 7-9 players may play both offense and defense this fall. With 36 players out for practice so far and with Adams hoping to see the count climb to 40 after the start of school, the Bulldogs are looking for younger players to step up.
Circle two Bulldogs football games if you want to know how the Grangeville boys stack up against the rest of the district and the state. Or circle three if you like homecoming hype. Grangeville will host McCall-Donnelly at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 for a possible playoff preview, will host Kellogg Oct. 4 for homecoming, and will visit St. Maries Oct. 11 for a must-win Central Idaho League game.
