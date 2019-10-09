GRANGEVILLE — For most of the game, the touchdown the Bulldogs scored on their opening drive last Friday night, Oct. 4, looked like it would stand as the game-winner, as the GHS defense kept a clean sheet late into the fourth quarter of a 26-8 win over Kellogg.
An interception by Ryan Cuthbert looked to have sealed a shutout with about five minutes left, but a quick three-and-out on offense led to a big play against the Bulldogs’ defensive reserves: a 69-yard touchdown run that proved Kellogg’s only score of the night.
“I’m pretty happy with how it went, offensively and defensively, but we may have substituted a little early,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams said. “Other than that one big run, the kids played pretty well.”
Grangeville had led 20-0 and responded to Kellogg’s score with a touchdown return of the ensuing kickoff.
Kyle Frei ran it back 90 yards for the score.
“Zach Forsmann is the best player in the league on both sides of the line,” Adams said, “and Kyle Frei ran the hell out of the ball behind him all night.”
A short run by Tescher Harris opened the scoring with 3:36 left in the first quarter, with Grangeville having put together a run-heavy series that sapped more than eight minutes from the clock.
Kellogg had to punt before the end of the first quarter, and Grangeville advanced across midfield before having to punt it back.
Kellogg went three-and-out, and the Bulldogs chewed up another six minutes of clock before Frei broke through for the 12-0 score. A touchdown pass from Harris to Tori Ebert, plus the same combination on the conversion, made it 20-0 early in the third.
Coming — Central Idaho League play begins this Friday, Oct. 11, with Grangeville (3-3) at St. Maries for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
