Last September in Kooskia, Lapwai smoked Clearwater Valley. What a difference a year makes: The Rams traveled to Lapwai last Friday night, Sept. 20, where they belted the Wildcats 36-16.
Lapwai booked two touchdowns during the first quarter, leading 8-0 on a touchdown run and conversion throw by Titus Yearout and 16-8 on a run by Dominick Williamson and a conversion catch by Kendrick Wheeler.
But that was it for Lapwai’s scoring. Tyce Pfefferkorn had leveled the score at 8-all with a 33-yard run, and the Rams kept running. Lane Schilling evened the score and went on to finish with three touchdowns and 217 yards, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Pfefferkorn scored again during the second quarter, which he capped with a sack in the end zone for a safety.
Schilling broke two ultralong touchdown runs after halftime: 85 yards and 87.
Coming — Clearwater Valley (3-0) is set to visit Kendrick at 7 p,m. Friday, Sept. 27.
